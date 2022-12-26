Pigeon Forge, TN

This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a great alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Tennessee, there are a ton of amazing general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Three Bears General Store in Pigeon Forge, TN.

One website says, "Make your own toy bear to take home, get luscious ice cream or fudge, visit the Old Time Photo Studio or play arcade games at this huge general store. Alongside general store goodies, you’ll find name-brand items like Simply Southern clothing, Tervis tumblers, and Pandora jewelry. Three Bears is also home to rescued black bears, unable to live in the wild. You can observe the bears in their habitat here."

The general store's website says, "Established in 1979 Three Bears General Store is a true Pigeon Forge destination. Located at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, our 40,000 square foot store is a shopper’s paradise!"

This general store is open from 9 am to 9 pm on most days, except Friday and Saturday when they close at 10 pm.

"Nestled inside, you will find our Make-UR-Bear Factory complete with outfits and accessories, a family-sized arcade packed full of fun, and our very own 11-scene Old Time Photo Studio where you can sit a spell on our porch. Also, don’t miss our ice cream and sweets for all ages and cravings," their website also says.

Their website goes on to say, "We are a proud Pandora Jewelry Collection dealer along with Simply Southern, Tervis, and Kavu to name a few. Stop in and check out our collections, you won’t be disappointed. We have something for the whole family!"

The address for this general store is 2861 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Tennessee? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://threebearsgeneralstore.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

