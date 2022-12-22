Hershey, PA

Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C7nU_0jrROFTv00
Photo byWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Drive-through light displays are a fantastic way to get yourself and your family into the holiday spirit. In the state of Pennsylvania, there are a ton of awesome light shows, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Hershey Sweet Lights in Hershey, PA.

One website says, "Hershey Sweet Lights  is a drive-thru attraction featuring two miles of trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays, created from about 2 million LED lights!"

The drive-thru's website says, "Hershey Sweet Lights presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union is now open nightly through Jan. 1, 2023. The two-mile Christmas light attraction is a holiday tradition for many families in the Mid-Atlantic region. If Hershey Sweet Lights is on your holiday bucket list this holiday season, check out this guide with top tips on what to know before you go."

This light show opens at 5 pm and closes at either 9 pm or 10 pm depending on the day.

"People may recognize some familiar Hersheypark rides and The 12 Days of Christmas transformed into large light displays at the beginning of the experience. Guests will then drive into the forest portion with Fairy Tales and a Victorian Village," their website also says.

Admission for this drive-through light show starts at $23.95 for a single car.

The address for this light show is 1183 Sand Beach Rd, Hershey, PA 17033.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this drive-through light display? How was it? What are your favorite light shows in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the light show's website: https://stories.hersheypa.com/hershey-sweet-lights-now-open-nightly-for-2022-holiday-season/

