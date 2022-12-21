Saugatuck, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbecA_0jqYPgrx00
Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Michigan was.

It was Saugatuck, MI. It was ranked number 9 on the list.

The Matador Network website says, "On the shores of Lake Michigan — abutting the world-class Oval Beach— tiny Saugatuck has made itself a major Midwest destination. A beautiful shoreline, an LGBTQ+ hotspot, an art-loving community, and a playground of sand dunes and river adventures, it’s no wonder why this little 960-person town draws people from all over the country."

The town's website says, "From award-winning beaches to scenic waterways and grassy dunes, from a thriving art scene born from a creative, open-minded culture to a culinary landscape that’s become world-renowned—this is a one-of-a-kind place where people long to stay. For a getaway that’s rich in both recreation and relaxation, explore Saugatuck/Douglas and discover your ultimate escape."

From great food, beautiful art, and a ton of outdoor activities, there's plenty of stuff to do in Saugatuck.

"Nestled along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan in a backdrop of stunning natural beauty, Saugatuck/Douglas is a place rich with character, culture, and creature comforts. Whether you’re looking for romance, adventure, or relaxation, you’re sure to find it here," their website also says.

That's the place in Michigan that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it.

