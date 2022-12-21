This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Indiana, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

One website says, "The Opportunity House has been serving the Monroe County and Bloomington, Indiana, area since 1968. It’s known as the “Op-House” and sells quality merchandise donated by various community members throughout the years."

"The store offers a unique selection of antiques, household items, jewelry, and even those long-forgotten things called records! All proceeds benefit the Monroe County United Ministries which provide income-based, full-time children for preschool-aged children, a summer camp for young children, and assistance for Monroe County residents," the website also says.

This thrift shop is open from 10 am to 3 pm Mondays through Saturdays.

The thrift shop's website says, "It can still be found at its original location in central Bloomington. The store has been an essential part of the community for almost 50 years by making items available at affordable prices and reducing waste by finding new homes for usable items. It offers so much more than clothing, with a unique selection of hand-sorted antiques, household goods, jewelry, and records."

"New treasures are donated every day, so be sure to visit the store often! We always have fresh items on the shelves, including our rotating stock of seasonal merchandise. Our location is easy to find, and the Bloomington Transit #2 west bus route goes right past Opportunity House," their website goes on to say.

The address for this thrift shop is 907 W 11th St, Bloomington, IN 47404.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://ophousethrift.org/history/

