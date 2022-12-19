Albuquerque, NM

This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH2N7_0jnh0GFL00
Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in New Mexico was.

The city was Albuquerque, NM. It was ranked number 49 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "The rats in Albuquerque don't just appear in homes and restaurants — they seem to be big fans of mail rooms, too. In 2019, a local post office was slapped with a $9,475 citation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration due to a severe rat and rodent problem."

Despite being ranked on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, Albuquerque is still considered a great place by many people. Just be sure to steer clear of the rats and you should have a good time!

That's the city in New Mexico that has been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think New Mexico can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/3/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Mexico# rats# news# local# 2022

Comments / 53

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
41296 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Hershey, PA

Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Read full story
1 comments
Saugatuck, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
34 comments
Bloomington, IN

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
5 comments
Ocean City, MD

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
33 comments
Spring Green, WI

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

Read full story
18 comments
Canton, TX

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.

Read full story
46 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story
1 comments
Frankenmuth, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Michigan town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
15 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
116 comments
Ocean Springs, MS

This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
29 comments
Bradenton, FL

This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

Read full story
95 comments
Fond Du Lac, WI

This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
58 comments
Colorado State

2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
45 comments
Danbury, NC

This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

Read full story
9 comments
Louisville, KY

This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
77 comments
Marietta, GA

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy