This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in New Mexico was.

The city was Albuquerque, NM. It was ranked number 49 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "The rats in Albuquerque don't just appear in homes and restaurants — they seem to be big fans of mail rooms, too. In 2019, a local post office was slapped with a $9,475 citation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration due to a severe rat and rodent problem."

Despite being ranked on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, Albuquerque is still considered a great place by many people. Just be sure to steer clear of the rats and you should have a good time!

That's the city in New Mexico that has been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think New Mexico can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/3/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!