Spring Green, WI

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hesGS_0jmouSUO00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Wisconsin, there are a ton of amazing general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Spring Green General Store in Spring Green, WI.

One website says, "Not only can you shop here, but you can get a darn good meal, too. The building is interesting, as it was converted from a 1910 cheese warehouse."

The general store's website says, "Come sit on our front porch, eat with us, shop with us or get some water for your dog. Our cafe features old school “comfort food” with a creative twist including vegetarian options, excellent coffees, and micro-brews."

This general store is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. On the weekend, they are open from 8 am to 3 pm.

"Our retail store offers an inspired selection of women’s clothing, jewelry & accessories and a one-of-a-kind gift shop experience all in a 1910 converted cheese warehouse. We take pride in our diverse selection of gifts and friendly customer service. The General Store is a proud supporter of the arts and local charitable programs," their website also says.

The address for this general store is 137 South Albany St, Spring Green, WI 53588.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.springgreengeneralstore.com/about-2/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# General Store# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 18

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
41277 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Hershey, PA

Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Read full story
1 comments
Saugatuck, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
32 comments
Bloomington, IN

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
5 comments
Ocean City, MD

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
33 comments
Albuquerque, NM

This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
52 comments
Canton, TX

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.

Read full story
46 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story
1 comments
Frankenmuth, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Michigan town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
15 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
116 comments
Ocean Springs, MS

This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
29 comments
Bradenton, FL

This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

Read full story
95 comments
Fond Du Lac, WI

This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
58 comments
Colorado State

2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
45 comments
Danbury, NC

This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

Read full story
9 comments
Louisville, KY

This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
77 comments
Marietta, GA

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy