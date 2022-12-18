This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Wisconsin, there are a ton of amazing general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Spring Green General Store in Spring Green, WI.

One website says, "Not only can you shop here, but you can get a darn good meal, too. The building is interesting, as it was converted from a 1910 cheese warehouse."

The general store's website says, "Come sit on our front porch, eat with us, shop with us or get some water for your dog. Our cafe features old school “comfort food” with a creative twist including vegetarian options, excellent coffees, and micro-brews."

This general store is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. On the weekend, they are open from 8 am to 3 pm.

"Our retail store offers an inspired selection of women’s clothing, jewelry & accessories and a one-of-a-kind gift shop experience all in a 1910 converted cheese warehouse. We take pride in our diverse selection of gifts and friendly customer service. The General Store is a proud supporter of the arts and local charitable programs," their website also says.

The address for this general store is 137 South Albany St, Spring Green, WI 53588.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.springgreengeneralstore.com/about-2/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!