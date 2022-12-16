This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

In the great state of New York, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Syracuse Antiques Exchange in Syracuse, NY.

One website says, "This large antique mall has four floors and over 35 vendors to peruse. The exchange was started in 1991, and has been curating the most beautiful and hard-to-find vintage and antique pieces for over 25 years."

This antique mall is open from 10:30 am to 5 pm seven days a week.

The antique mall's website says, "The Syracuse Antiques Exchange has become the premier destination in Central New York for quality antiques and vintage items."

Their website also says, "We offer a wide variety of lighting, furniture, trinkets, estate jewelry, and other decorative arts, all carefully curated by over seventy different dealers. We hope to see you soon!"

The address for this antique mall is 1629 N Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13208.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What did you think? Did you get any cool items? What are your favorite antique malls in New York? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://www.syracuseantiques.com

