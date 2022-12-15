Norfolk, VA

This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIyKh_0jjiETwU00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Virginia, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Thrift Store USA in Norfolk, VA.

One website says, "Glamour Magazine listed Thrift Store USA in Norfolk, Virginia, as one of the best thrift stores in America, and with 24,000 square feet to sort through, there’s a good chance they’re right."

"Yahoo! and PRweb.com have also praised the store for their gigantic selection of furniture, vintage items, books, records, DVDs, knick-knacks, sporting equipment, kitchenware, clothes…everything and anything you might think of. Thrift Store USA captures the joy of thrifting as well as any store on this list and has tremendous untapped treasure waiting for you," the website also says.

This thrift shop is open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays, they are open from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The thrift shop's website says, "Established in 2002, Thrift Store USA® features over 26,000 square feet of low prices with thousands of new items every day. Our store is located in Norfolk, Virginia and we’re open seven days a week."

The address for this thrift shop is 875 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite thrift stores in Virginia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.thriftstoreusa.biz

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia# Thrift Shop# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 15

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
40843 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Spring Green, WI

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

Read full story
13 comments
Canton, TX

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.

Read full story
44 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story
1 comments
Frankenmuth, MI

This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Michigan town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
Myrtle Beach, SC

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
114 comments
Ocean Springs, MS

This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
27 comments
Bradenton, FL

This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

Read full story
94 comments
Fond Du Lac, WI

This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
58 comments
Colorado State

2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
45 comments
Danbury, NC

This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

Read full story
9 comments
Louisville, KY

This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
77 comments
Marietta, GA

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story
Peoria, IL

This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
35 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
23 comments
Prairie Grove, AR

This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Read full story
17 comments
Louisiana State

This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy