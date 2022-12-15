This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Virginia, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Thrift Store USA in Norfolk, VA.

One website says, "Glamour Magazine listed Thrift Store USA in Norfolk, Virginia, as one of the best thrift stores in America, and with 24,000 square feet to sort through, there’s a good chance they’re right."

"Yahoo! and PRweb.com have also praised the store for their gigantic selection of furniture, vintage items, books, records, DVDs, knick-knacks, sporting equipment, kitchenware, clothes…everything and anything you might think of. Thrift Store USA captures the joy of thrifting as well as any store on this list and has tremendous untapped treasure waiting for you," the website also says.

This thrift shop is open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays, they are open from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The thrift shop's website says, "Established in 2002, Thrift Store USA® features over 26,000 square feet of low prices with thousands of new items every day. Our store is located in Norfolk, Virginia and we’re open seven days a week."

The address for this thrift shop is 875 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.thriftstoreusa.biz

