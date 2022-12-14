This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

It's called Captain George's Seafood Buffet in Myrtle Beach, SC.

One website says, "This seafood buffet is the heart and soul of Grand Strand cuisine. They have top-quality items lining their buffets, including crab legs, crawfish, mussels, clams, and just about every other type of seafood you can imagine. Their fully loaded dessert bar also can’t be overlooked."

"Captain George's is the seafood experience of the Grand Strand. Located directly across from Broadway at the Beach, Captain George's serves up our world-famous seafood buffet in a one-of-a-kind environment that's a treat for all the senses," the restaurant's website says.

This buffet is open Mondays through Sundays.

Their website also says, "All 4 locations are currently open for (self-serve) indoor buffet dining. In compliance with all state and federal guidelines, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided for usage at the buffet. While masks are encouraged, they are not required. We also offer curbside to-go."

"Relaxed, seafaring-themed joint offering an extensive seafood buffet, plus classic sides & steaks," their bio on Google says.

The address for this restaurant is 1401 29th Avenue, North Ext. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://captaingeorges.com/locations/myrtle-beach-sc

