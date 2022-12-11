Bradenton, FL

This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiLiQ_0jeuJihZ00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

In the great state of Florida, there are a lot of great flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Red Barn Flea Market in Bradenton, FL.

One website says, "The family-owned and operated Red Barn Flea Market in Bradenton has been running since the early '80s, and now covers 80,000 sq. ft. With over 600 flea market stalls and shops, the former lumber yard is the perfect place to browse for a bargain or grab a bite to eat at one of the many food courts. If you’re looking for fresh produce, you can also check out the adjoining 145,000 sq. ft. open-air farmers market."

"With up to 10,000 visitors each weekend, the popular Red Barn Flea Market also has permanent stores – with everything from clothing to jewelry and homeware – as well as garage-sale booths, and 10 murals created by local artists to spot whilst you are shopping," the website also says.

This flea market is open from 9 am to 4 pm on Tuesdays through Sundays. They are closed Mondays.

The flea market's website says, "Enjoy 80,000 sq. ft. of air-conditioned indoor shopping, fresh produce, entertainment, and a variety of prepared foods. Embark on a treasure hunt through more than 600 flea market booths and shops. You’ll always find something new at the Red Barn!"

The address for this flea market is 1707 First Street East Bradenton, FL 34208.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? Did you enjoy your experience? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.redbarnfleamarket.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# Florida# Flea Market# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

