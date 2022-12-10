This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays

Photo found from Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.

It's called the Kristmas Kringle Shoppe in Fond du Lac, WI.

One website says, "Open 360 days a year, it’s always the most wonderful time of the year at Kristmas Kringle Shoppe! Step inside, and you’ll find 10,000 square feet of festive merchandise, over 70 themed Christmas trees, glass ornaments from around the world, and lots more."

Their website says, "As you browse through the European Village Street of shops created within our Shoppe, you will discover exquisite figurines, collectibles, and gifts for every occasion and season throughout the year."

The shop is open from 10 am to 5 pm.

"The Kristmas Kringle Shoppe was the vision of Grace and Jerry Mielke. Their love of Christmas and their retail business acumen gave them the desire to provide a special retail environment where the magic of Christmas comes to life and is celebrated all year long," their website goes on to say.

The address for this Christmas shop is 1330 S Main St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

That's the Christmas shop in Wisconsin that is a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Do you think this shop is a must-visit? Have you been to this Christmas shop before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Christmas shop's website: http://www.kristmaskringle.com

