This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Kentucky was.

The city was Louisville, KY. It was ranked number 40 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "While the entire city landed on the list, Louisville's Okolona neighborhood was the focus of a recent rat-related headline. In 2021, Okolona residents complained about a rat infestation in an abandoned house, saying that dozens of rodents that took up residence there were chewing through car wires and digging through yards."

Even though this city is on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, it is still considered a great place by many. If you can avoid the rats, you should have a pretty good time!

That's the city in Kentucky that has been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Kentucky can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/12/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!