Marietta, GA

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVXcd_0jZEmioZ00
Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.

In the great state of Georgia, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta, GA.

One website says, "The Cobb Antique Mall is one of the newer malls in the Georgia area, having started just over 12 years ago."

The antique mall's website says, "For over 15 years, we have been the place to find unique, quality antique and vintage items. In January 2018, we expanded with a new 46,000-square-foot facility to accommodate our 100+ Dealers. Visit today and see why everyone in metro Atlanta loves to shop at Cobb Antique Mall."

This antique mall is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays. They are open from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays.

"Discover a wide array of primitive, traditional, and mid-century modern antiques and art deco, and preserve your finds with our custom framing options. Continue your special collections by shopping our coins, sports memorabilia, comic books, vinyl albums, costume, fine jewelry, and more," their website also says.

Their website goes on to say, "Treasure our vintage clothing, depression glassware, quilts and linens, vintage signs, retro furniture, and many other great hallmark keepsakes."

The address for this antique mall is 2800 Canton Rd. Marietta, GA 30066.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What did you think? Did you get any cool items? What are your favorite antique malls in Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://cobbantiques.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# Georgia# Antique Mall# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

