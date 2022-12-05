Peoria, IL

This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKQuF_0jXyHlQR00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Illinois was.

The place is Peoria, IL. It was ranked number 50 on the list.

The Business Insider website says, "Peoria is quickly becoming a place where families comfortably occupy the suburbs while the youth can enjoy new entertainment districts. In the warmer months, festivals pop up around the city each weekend, and nature lovers have access to trails for hiking, hunting, and biking."

The town's website says, "Here we have an enviable standard of living, exciting venues within a 15-20 minute commute from our homes, safe streets, quality and quantity shopping, our own symphony, our own ballet, Broadway Theater League, museums, art guilds, first-class medical facilities that are a regional draw, the Nation’s oldest community theater, and the Nation’s oldest Santa Claus parade."

​"Peoria is an exciting city where individuals, families, and businesses live, work, and play. Recognized nationally for commerce, education, and medicine, Peoria is known as “the heart of Illinois” for a reason - heart. And just as Peoria is the heart of Illinois, our Downtown is most certainly representative of the heart and soul of the City," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Illinois that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#50-peoria-illinois-1

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

