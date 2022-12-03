This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.

In Arkansas, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Daises and Olives in Prairie Grove, AR.

One website says, "This adorable flea market has a unique blend of antiques, shabby chic restored furniture, and fun craft items. Located in a historic building - full of charm."

The flea market's website says, "Daisies and Olives is your source for unique antiques, vintage housewares, furniture, clothing, jewelry, accessories, crafts, and more. We hope you’ll enjoy this little taste of all that our fun, friendly, and affordable store has to offer."

This flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays through Saturdays. They open at 10 am on Sundays. They are open daily, except for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The flea market's website also says, "We are just down the road from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and a quick drive from Northeast Oklahoma. Come and see us on the main street in historic Prairie Grove, Arkansas!"

The address for this flea market is 129-135 East Buchanan Street Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: http://daisiesandolives.com

