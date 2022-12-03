This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Drive-through light displays are a great way to get yourself into the holiday spirit. In the state of Tennessee, there are a ton of great light shows, but this one is a must-visit.

It's located at The Discovery Park of America in Union City, TN.

One website says, "Holiday light shows in Tennessee are pretty amazing, but sometimes you need to get out of Nashville to really explore and dig into the beauty of the state. The Discovery Park of America in Union City tends to celebrate well here in the Volunteer State, and we have a couple of reasons why you should travel out to the gorgeous spot in west Tennessee to see the best Christmas lights near Nashville."

"The Let it Glow Light Show at Discovery Park of America is located in Union City, and it is the largest light show that you'll find in the northwestern region of Tennessee," the website also says.

You can choose to walk through the show or drive through the show. If you're walking, you may get the chance to get a selfie with Santa!

The light show's website says, "We are especially excited about an ALL-NEW route for the Drive-Thru where visitors can experience never-before-seen light displays. Unlike previous years, guests will enter through the north gate for the “Let It Glow” Drive-thru."

"It will feature more than a million lights twinkling along with popular Christmas songs, allowing guests to get a unique look at the Titan Missile, the 199-foot-tall Discovery Center, the settlement of log cabins, and more, all decorated for the holidays," the website goes on to say.

The address for this light show is 830 Everett Blvd, Union City, TN 38261.

That's the holiday light show in Tennessee that is considered a must-visit.

You can click the following link to go to the light show's website: https://discoveryparkofamerica.com/uncategorized/experience-new-lights-and-displays-at-the-2022-let-it-glow-drive-thru-and-walk-thru/

