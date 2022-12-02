This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH2N7_0jVErOxW00
Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Louisiana was.

The city is New Orleans, LA. It was ranked number 33 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "When Bourbon Street's bars and restaurants closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, videos emerged showing dozens of rats scurrying through the empty streets. "I turn the corner, there are about 30 rats at the corner, feasting on something in the middle of the street," a tour guide told CBS News in 2020."

Although this city is on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, it is still considered a great city by many. As long as you can steer clear of the rats, you should have an amazing time!

That's the city in Louisiana that has been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Louisiana can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/19/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

