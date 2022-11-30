Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America

Photo found from Photo by Flickr

If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.

The Country Living website has a list of the top 55 Christmas Towns in the United States. Here's what the three in Pennsylvania are.

3. Bernville, PA. This town was ranked number 33 on the list.

The Country Living website says, "Back in 1948, William M. Koziar began decorating his home in Bernville for the viewing pleasure of his family. Now, Koziar's Christmas Village is one of the top attractions in the state of Pennsylvania, and boasts both indoor and outdoor displays."

2. Bethlehem, PA. This town was ranked number 23 on the list.

"Spend Christmas in Bethlehem without shelling out a fortune on airfare or traveling back in time! This Pennsylvania town boasts horse-drawn carriage rides and a "Christmas City Stroll" that'll have your entire family smiling and laughing," their website says.

1. New Hope, PA. This town was ranked number 6 on the list.

Their website says, "Who wouldn't want to spend their Christmas in this lovely East Coast locale? You're bound to experience a "white Christmas" if you do. New Hope is also home to the North Pole Express, where you and your family will be treated to Christmas carols, hot cocoa, cookies, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves."

Those are the three towns in Pennsylvania that have been ranked as some of the best Christmas towns in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to these towns during Christmas? What did you think of them? What are your favorite towns in Pennsylvania to enjoy Christmas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Country Living website: https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g2829/best-christmas-towns-in-usa/

