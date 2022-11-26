Columbus, GA

This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Georgia was.

The town is Columbus, Georgia. It was ranked number 13 on the list.

The Matador Network website says, "Columbus may be the third biggest city in Georgia, but it has the feeling of a small, close-knit town. The city sits on the Chattahoochee River and borders the state line that separates Georgia and Alabama. The Chattahoochee was the lifeblood of the town through much of the region’s early history thanks to its importance in trade and transportation."

"Under the radar and over the top, Columbus, GA blends a vibrant artsy energy with unique local history and a thriving food scene. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors, listen to local bands, and taste finely brewed beer. In short, we’ve got world-class experiences without the world-class ego (you can thank us later)," the town's website says.

Whether you're rafting on the Chattahoochee River, seeing the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, or trying one of the many great restaurants, Columbus has plenty to offer.

Their website goes on to say, "Whether you’re visiting Columbus, GA for business or pleasure, you’re in for a great time. There are so many things to do, restaurants to sample, stores to shop, and events to experience."

That's the place in Georgia that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind.

