This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.

In the great state of Michigan, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Greenlawn Grove Flea Market in Romulus, MI.

One website says, "With over 50 years of flea experience, the Greenlawn Grove Market in Romulus is one of Michigan’s best flea markets."

"The market has both free admission and parking, and being located just south of the Detroit Metro Airport, makes a great day trip from the city for the whole family. If bargain hunting makes you hungry, the Greenlawn Grove Market is also home to a fully staffed kitchen, serving delicious breakfasts and lunches," their website goes on to say.

This flea market is open from 7 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The flea market's website says, "Greenlawn Grove Flea Market is a great place to BUY or SELL, and is always full of great bargains. Whatever you could possibly ever need, you can find at Greenlawn Grove. Huge opportunity to make some extra cash getting rid of unwanted treasures."

At this flea market, you can find clothing, tools, electronics, jewelry, antiques, and much more!

The address for this flea market is 16447 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, MI 48174.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: http://greenlawngrove.com

