This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Drive-through light displays are a great way to get yourself into the holiday spirit. In the state of Wisconsin, there are a ton of great light shows, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Country Christmas Trail in Pewaukee, WI.

One website says, "Held at the Ingleside Hotel, Country Christmas is home to one of the largest outdoor drive-thru light displays in Wisconsin. Dubbed the Country Christmas Trail, the one-mile-long route is set aglow with more than one million lights."

The light show's website says, "If Christmas were a place, it would look like this! Celebrating our 26th anniversary as Wisconsin’s most spectacular drive-through holiday lights event!"

Dates for this drive-through light show go from November 25th to November 30th and December 2nd to January 1st. You are also able to walk through the show and go on a wagon ride!

"Each year, The Ingleside Hotel is transformed into a winter wonderland called Country Christmas. Admission to Wisconsin’s favorite drive-through Christmas lights display includes a trip through the Country Christmas Trail and entrance to two buildings located at the end of the trail, Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem," their website goes on to say.

The address for this light show is 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072.

That's the light show in Wisconsin that is considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this drive-through light display? How was it? What are your favorite light shows in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the light show's website: https://www.thecountrychristmas.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!