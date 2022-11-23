This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo by Chad Davis on Flickr

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Minnesota was.

The city was Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN. It was ranked number 27 on the list.

The Business Insider website says, "The Twin Cities have "big-city amenities like museums and sports stadiums, but also have an approachable, Midwestern feel," according to a local expert. Residents are accustomed to the area's changing seasons, participating in ice fishing and cross-country skiing in the winter and music festivals and baseball games in the spring and summer."

Their website also says, "Jobs are available in science-focused fields at companies like Xcel Energy and Medtronic as well as retail corporations like Best Buy and Target."

"The state capital, St. Paul, and neighboring Minneapolis make up the Twin Cities, an incredibly rich and diverse area with dramatic skylines, exciting pro sports, award-winning theater, renowned restaurants, and a booming craft beer scene," the cities' website says.

The city offers tons of things to do, from great restaurants, outdoor trails, shopping at Mall of America, and more!

That's the place in Minnesota that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#27-minneapolis-st-paul-minnesota-24

