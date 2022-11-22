Phoenix, AZ

This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Arizona was.

The city was Phoenix, AZ. It was ranked number 43 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "In 2016, government officials in Phoenix set up bait stations on every telephone pole and tree on public land in the city's Arcadia neighborhood. But the efforts did little to eradicate the rodents that, in Phoenix, at least, are frequently found in attics."

Despite being on this list, the city of Phoenix is still considered a great place by many. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

That's the city in Arizona that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Arizona can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/9/

