This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.

In the great state of South Carolina, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Riverside Antiques & Treasures in North Augusta, SC.

One website says, "A few minutes of browsing can quickly transform into a few hours while you take a trip down Memory Lane. From books and bottles to dolls and clothing, furniture and housewares, and all things vintage, over 100,000 square feet of unique items await you."

The antique mall's website says, "Now Open, Riverside Antiques & Treasures is dedicated to offering a home to local antique and craft vendors who desire to provide quality and unique antiques, crafts, collectibles, and other treasures."

This antique mall is open from 10 am to 6 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays. They are open from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays.

"With more than 90 local vendors in two separate buildings, we have a nice selection of antique, vintage, and farmhouse furniture, pottery, silverware, jewelry, knick-knacks, vintage signs, lamps, and chandeliers, plus an ongoing variety of collectible treasures," their website also says.

Their website goes on to say, "Welcome to Riverside Antiques and Treasures. We’re dedicated to providing a home for local vendors who want to share their love for antiques, crafts, or special treasures."

The address for this antique mall is 646 E Buena Vista Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What did you think? Did you get any cool items? What are your favorite antique malls in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://riversideantiques.net

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!