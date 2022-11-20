This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Flickr

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Massachusetts was.

The place is Boston, MA. It cracked the top 20 on the list and was ranked 18th.

The Business Insider website says, "Boston attracts a diverse group of residents, including everyone from recent college graduates to retirees and musicians to engineers. The historical city — often referred to as the "Cradle of Liberty," according to one local expert — also overflows with team spirit for the Red Sox and 2017 Super Bowl champions, the Patriots."

The city's website says, "Explore the city where the new and the old are in constant conversation, where cobbled-stone streets meet glass-enclosed shopping galleries, where The Freedom Trail landmarks stand beside cutting edge restaurants and renowned performance theaters brush shoulders with trendy nightclubs."

"Uncover Boston's past while enjoying its distinctively modern edge, enjoy the old masters and the brew masters, pedal-powered swan boat rides, or high-speed catamaran whale watches. Shop artisanal markets or chic boutiques. While the afternoon away at a sidewalk cafe or dine from the popular food trucks found throughout the city," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Massachusetts that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#18-boston-massachusetts-33

