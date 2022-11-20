Boston, MA

This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqw5s_0jHj979200
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Massachusetts was.

The place is Boston, MA. It cracked the top 20 on the list and was ranked 18th.

The Business Insider website says, "Boston attracts a diverse group of residents, including everyone from recent college graduates to retirees and musicians to engineers. The historical city — often referred to as the "Cradle of Liberty," according to one local expert — also overflows with team spirit for the Red Sox and 2017 Super Bowl champions, the Patriots."

The city's website says, "Explore the city where the new and the old are in constant conversation, where cobbled-stone streets meet glass-enclosed shopping galleries, where The Freedom Trail landmarks stand beside cutting edge restaurants and renowned performance theaters brush shoulders with trendy nightclubs." 

"Uncover Boston's past while enjoying its distinctively modern edge, enjoy the old masters and the brew masters, pedal-powered swan boat rides, or high-speed catamaran whale watches. Shop artisanal markets or chic boutiques. While the afternoon away at a sidewalk cafe or dine from the popular food trucks found throughout the city," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Massachusetts that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#18-boston-massachusetts-33

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Massachusetts# Places To Live# United States# 2022# Lifestyle

Comments / 52

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
35728 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Pewaukee, WI

This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!

Read full story
Minnesota State

This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
11 comments
Phoenix, AZ

This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
66 comments
Marietta, GA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
24 comments
North Augusta, SC

This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.

Read full story
1 comments
Franklin, TN

This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
36 comments
Alabama State

This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
19 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
104 comments
Chester, MD

This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
6 comments
Greensboro, NC

This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlottesville, VA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
64 comments
Wausau, WI

This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

Read full story
18 comments
Missouri State

This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
83 comments
New Bern, NC

This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
1 comments
Cape May, NJ

This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
5 comments
Fayetteville, AR

This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
31 comments
Louisville, KY

This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy