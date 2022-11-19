This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States

Photo found from Hippopx

If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.

The Country Living website has a list of the top Christmas Towns in the United States. Here's what the one in Tennessee is.

The town is Franklin, TN.

The Country Living website says, "Step back in time at the annual Dickens of a Christmas festival in historic downtown Franklin. The festival, which is in its 35th year, brings characters from A Christmas Carol and Oliver Twist to life throughout its weekend-long festivities."

"Roam the Victorian Village and try Victorian-era Christmas treats like sugar plums while listening to carolers," the website also says.

The festival will take place from December 10th to December 11th next month.

Another website says, "The celebration typically attracts 100,000+ visitors over the course of the weekend. The event is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association – A Division of the Heritage Foundation. Dickens of a Christmas and our two other signature events (Main Street Festival and PumpkinFest), serve our mission and foster economic vitality for local businesses and visiting vendors while creating beloved community events that enrich and preserve the historic charm and enduring spirit of our town."

That's the town in Tennessee that has been ranked as one of the best Christmas towns in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the town's website: https://downtownfranklintn.com/dickens-of-a-christmas/

