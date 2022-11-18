This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3cud_0jFmU0Fu00
Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!

In the great state of Alabama, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Mobile Flea Market in Mobile, AL.

One website says, "Mobile’s most fun flea, the Flea Market Mobile is the place to pick up unique bargains and gifts you can’t find anywhere else. Vendors from all over the world sell their wares at this flea, with more than 800 different booths and six concession stands."

"Family-friendly, shoppers can browse through furniture, antiques, handmade items, jewelery, fresh produce, and more. The staff is incredibly friendly, making it easy to find that special something you have been looking for," the website goes on to say.

The flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The flea market offers free parking and $1 admission.

The flea market's website says, "Mobile Flea Market is a proud member of United Flea Markets. United Flea Markets was born out of a passion for the enduring, contemporary flea market business that always adds fun, affordability, and local flavor to its communities."

This flea market also features on-site security and ATMs. There are six concession stands and over 800 booths!

At this flea market, you can find clothing, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, music, novelties, toys, antiques, and more!

The address for this flea market is 401 Schillinger Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Alabama? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.mobilefleamarket.com/about

