This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Maryland, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Chester, MD.

One website says, "This thrift store offers clothing, household items, small appliances, and collectibles. The proceeds are used to help support local ministries that provide housing, food, and clothing to the poor and needy in the community. You can save money while also helping others. It’s a win-win!"

The thrift shop's website says, "Our Daily Thread Thrift Store collects donations of clothing and household items from the community and sells them at deeply discounted prices. The store provides community members a place to shop that is affordable and sells products that are of good quality. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store also gives away free items to those in need in Queen Anne’s County."

The thrift shop is open from 10 am to 4 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

The address for this thrift shop is 1521 Postal Road, Chester, MD 21619.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? What did you think of it? What are your favorite thrift stores in Maryland? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://haven-ministries.org/how-haven-helps/our-daily-thread-thrift-store/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!