This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.

The diner is called the Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro, NC.

One website says, "Visit the Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro for a variety of hearty dishes. Voted #1 for Best Breakfast in North Carolina by TripAdvisor, the breakfasts truly are tops. Their biscuits & gravy are a fast seller, followed by their homemade corned beef hash and shrimp ‘n grits. Enjoy a North Carolina shrimp po’ boy for lunch, along with a large assortment of burgers and sandwiches."

"Blue Plate Specials headline the dinner menu, with the popular Carolina barbecue beef brisket sandwich available on Wednesdays, followed by fried chicken on Thursdays," the website also says.

The diner's website says, "In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Is Available All Day And An Additional Lunch Menu Begins At 11 am. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts."

The Diner is open from 8 am to 2 pm on Mondays through Fridays. They close at 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Their menu offers great breakfast items and also serves amazing lunch options after 11 am.

The address for this diner is 2417 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC, 27403.

You can click the following link to go to the diner's website: https://www.scrambledgreensboro.com

