Wausau, WI

This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

In the great state of Wisconsin, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The shop is called Nice As New in Wausau, WI.

One website says, "Founded in 1984, Nice As New is the perfect place to stop in central Wisconsin. Find an entire outfit or home good items. Their inventory is constantly changing and you’ll be in the midst of new items every time you stop in."

The thrift shop's website says, "At Nice As New we offer gently used clothing and household goods allowing you to spend less and get more."

"By shopping Nice As New you are helping others in your community find new value in items they no longer need, allowing them to better support their families, their community, and local businesses," their website also says.

The thrift shop is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they close at 5 pm. On Sunday, they are open from 11 am to 4 pm.

Their website also says, "Shopping Nice As New keeps clothing and household goods out of landfills by giving them a new lease on life."

The address for this thrift shop is 2400 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? What are your favorite thrift stores in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: http://niceasnew.com/#

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

