This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.

In Missouri, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Rutledge Flea Market in Rutledge, MO.

One website says, "Situated on 85 acres of land in scenic Knox County, the Rutledge Flea Market is one of Missouri’s best-loved markets."

"Hundreds of vendors arrive to sell their wares each month, with merchants from Wisconsin, Kansas, and Minnesota. Whether you are looking for new or used goods, antiques, clothing, live animals or guns, the Rutledge Flea Market has something for everyone," the website goes on to say.

The flea market is open from 7 am to 5 pm on Fridays and 7 am to 3 pm on Saturdays.

The flea market's website says, "The Rutledge Flea Market is Missouri's Oldest Largest Consecutive Flea Market Since 1948. It started as a dog and gun exchange and has grown to an 80-acre flea market offering shoppers a variety of antiques and collectibles. Also, many new crafts and homemade goods are available for purchase."

"Experience the outback country of Northeast Missouri when you come to visit the Rutledge Flea Market!! We're located only a few miles from the Rutledge Meat Market and Zimmermans Bulk Food Store," their website also says.

The address for this flea market is State Hwy V, Rutledge, MO 63563.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.rutledgefleamarket.com

