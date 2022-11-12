Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar in Austin, TX. This restaurant is a great choice for outdoor dining.

Their bio says, "Perla's offers fresh fish and oysters flown in daily from both coasts with an emphasis on sourcing from the gulf and locations around the world. The bar makes delicious coastal cocktails and the wine list is stocked with fun sparkling, rosé & white wines."

"Perla's has Austin’s prettiest oak-shaded patio and a comfortable airy dining room featuring a huge saltwater fish tank, poured concrete oyster bar, and open kitchen," their bio goes on to say.

One of their most popular dishes is Wood Grilled Oysters.

2. The Grove in Tyler, TX. This southern restaurant is great for groups and special occasions.

"The Grove Kitchen & Gardens is a brand new concept located in Tyler, Texas about one-hour East of Dallas. Out here you will find rolling hills, wide open pastures, and warm, and neighborly locals! The Grove was built on one key ingredient: a strong passion for family and food," their bio says.

The most popular dishes here are Chicken Fried Steak, Crab Cakes, and Mini Beef Wellingtons.

3. Lucio's BYOB & Grill in Houston, TX. This American restaurant has a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Lucio's is New American cuisine in a comforting yet upscale dining atmosphere, concentrating on seasonal and fresh local ingredients. Life is to be enjoyed, if you want to go somewhere to appreciate your bottle of wine and be reminded of the simple pleasures of life, this is it."

4. June's All Day in Austin, TX. This Contemporary American restaurant is a great choice for brunch.

"Partners Larry McGuire & Tom Moorman have joined forces with Master Sommelier June Rodil to bring a laid-back but sophisticated neighborhood cafe and wine bar to South Congress. Featuring a funky menu with odes to Spanish tapas bars, Parisian cafes, and hipster NYC wine bars," their bio says.

5. Cappy's Restaurant in San Antonio, TX. This restaurant is a neighborhood gem and is another great choice for lunch.

Their bio says, "This casual, upscale restaurant offers innovative American cuisine including the freshest seafood from the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic and Pacific, great steaks from Allen Brothers in Chicago, and regional and seasonal specialties."

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Texas.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite restaurants in Texas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!