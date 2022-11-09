This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays

Photo found from Flickr

If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.

The town is called Cape May, NJ.

One website says, "The nation's first summer resort, Cape May is also a winter wonderland. The charming Victorian homes are splendidly decorated, and visitors can take holiday house tours by candlelight. There are also trolley rides available to see the outdoor displays."

The website goes on to say, "Other events include breakfasts with Santa, a Christmas bazaar, Holiday Lights Trolley Rides, Crafts at Christmas at Convention Hall, and a whole lot more!"

The town's website says, "The Christmas season is a particularly beautiful time of the year in Cape May. The Washington Street Mall is dotted with lights, greenery, and decorations, and many of the historic homes and hotels around our town decorate in unique ways."

From the lights, decorations, seasonal shopping, and holiday events, there's plenty of stuff to love about this town during the holidays!

Their website also says, "Santa is a frequent visitor to Cape May and makes appearances at many of Cape May restaurants and shops during the holiday season. He also rides on a firetruck in the West Cape May Christmas Parade. Several restaurants offer breakfast with Santa (or Mrs. Claus) too."

"Take a stroll and pick up holiday gifts at downtown Cape May’s Washington Street Mall, where you can shop for art, toys, books, apparel, and more at quaint, one-of-a-kind retailers. If you can't decide, surprise those on your list with a gift certificate redeemable at one of their favorite merchants," another website says.

That's the town in New Jersey that has been ranked as one of the best Christmas towns in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the town's website: https://www.capemay.com/play/christmas-cape-may/

