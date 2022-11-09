Fayetteville, AR

This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qaUn_0j4UdJD300
Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Arkansas was.

The town is Fayetteville, AR. It was ranked number 7 on the list.

The Business Insider website says, "Fayetteville sits among the Ozark Mountains and is home to the University of Arkansas' flagship campus. The surrounding area of northwest Arkansas is home to headquarters for seven Fortune 500 companies including Walmart and Tyson Foods."

"The city has experienced immense growth, according to a local expert, who said the region has evolved "from a small town to a center of higher education, culture, commerce, and entrepreneurialism," their website also says.

The town's website says, "Surrounded by the scenic Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville is the entertainment capital of Northwest Arkansas. With its thriving arts scene, legendary live music and nightlife, culinary treasures, and events and attractions for all ages, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in Fayetteville!"

In Fayetteville, there are plenty of outdoor activities, historic sites, shopping, family-friendly events, and much more to enjoy!

Their website goes on to say, "We invite you to explore our unique corner of Arkansas and immerse yourself in our thriving community. With its small-town feel and big-time culture, Fayetteville’s full of attractions that just might find you extending your stay!"

That's the place in Arkansas that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#7-fayetteville-arkansas-44

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

