This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!

In Kentucky, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is definitely a must-visit.

It's called the Derby Park Flea Market in Louisville, KY.

The flea market's website says, "Located on 58 acres, The Derby Park Flea Market is comprised of more than 100 outdoor vendor spaces and over 600 indoor booths including the prominent Treasure Gallery. Free Parking, Free Admission, and friendly staff."

"The Derby Park Flea Market offers small businesses a wonderful opportunity to expose their products or services, in a climate-controlled environment, only 3/4 of a mile from Churchill Downs," the website also says.

The flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Their website goes on to say, "We also have a Farmer’s Market, an auction area, a Special Event area, an overnight RV park with amenities, and courteous, professional management & personnel to assist shoppers and vendors. For flea market vendors or travelers who like stop-shop-and-browse markets, overnight parking is available. Your pets are welcome in our overnight outdoor area, too; but please keep them on a leash and follow them with a scooper."

The address for this flea market is 2900 7th Street Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40216.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: http://derbyparkfleamarket.com

