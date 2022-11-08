Tyler, TX

This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkCcx_0j32VTPB00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Texas was.

The town is Tyler, TX. It was ranked number 19 on the list.

The Matador Network website says, "Pasadena may have the Rose Bowl, but the rose capital of America is inarguably Tyler, Texas."

The town of Tyler was once the home of a booming peach industry. But, after the peaches began to rot, a group of European immigrants thought of a replacement industry for the town, which was roses.

"Today, half of all roses sold in America come through Tyler, and it’s home to the largest rose garden in America," the website says.

The website also says, "Tyler delivers far more than roses, though. Tyler State Park has 13 miles of hiking and biking trails and a 64-acre recreational lake, so you can get out and enjoy the East Texas wilderness. Head east to Caddo Lake, where spotting alligators, white-tailed deer, and possibly even Bigfoot aren’t at all unusual."

The town's website has this to say about the town, "Charming brick streets. Antique shops and unique specialty stores. Crystal-clear lakes. Challenging golf courses and scenic campgrounds. Tyler, Texas has something for everyone."

In Tyler, you can see the rose garden, go to the Caldwell Zoo, rent a kayak, visit the charming downtown area, and much more!

Their website goes on to say, "Centrally located in Northeast Texas, Tyler is a hub for the region and easily accessible to several major cities, making it the best choice for your next getaway, meeting, or group event in East Texas. We guarantee you’ll have a blooming good time!"

That's the place in Texas that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? What did you think of it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# small towns# United States# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
33382 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Wausau, WI

This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

Read full story
Missouri State

This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
Boston, MA

This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
67 comments
New Bern, NC

This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
1 comments
Cape May, NJ

This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, AR

This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Louisville, KY

This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
58 comments
Manteo, NC

This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
137 comments
Georgia State

This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
108 comments
Caledonia, WI

This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals you can find when you go.

Read full story
5 comments
Lexington, KY

This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
69 comments
Ronks, PA

This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
21 comments
Greenville, SC

This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
111 comments
Kodak, TN

This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.

Read full story
14 comments
Alvin, TX

This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy