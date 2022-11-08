This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Photo found from Flickr

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Texas was.

The town is Tyler, TX. It was ranked number 19 on the list.

The Matador Network website says, "Pasadena may have the Rose Bowl, but the rose capital of America is inarguably Tyler, Texas."

The town of Tyler was once the home of a booming peach industry. But, after the peaches began to rot, a group of European immigrants thought of a replacement industry for the town, which was roses.

"Today, half of all roses sold in America come through Tyler, and it’s home to the largest rose garden in America," the website says.

The website also says, "Tyler delivers far more than roses, though. Tyler State Park has 13 miles of hiking and biking trails and a 64-acre recreational lake, so you can get out and enjoy the East Texas wilderness. Head east to Caddo Lake, where spotting alligators, white-tailed deer, and possibly even Bigfoot aren’t at all unusual."

The town's website has this to say about the town, "Charming brick streets. Antique shops and unique specialty stores. Crystal-clear lakes. Challenging golf courses and scenic campgrounds. Tyler, Texas has something for everyone."

In Tyler, you can see the rose garden, go to the Caldwell Zoo, rent a kayak, visit the charming downtown area, and much more!

Their website goes on to say, "Centrally located in Northeast Texas, Tyler is a hub for the region and easily accessible to several major cities, making it the best choice for your next getaway, meeting, or group event in East Texas. We guarantee you’ll have a blooming good time!"

That's the place in Texas that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? What did you think of it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

