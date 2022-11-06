This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Public Domain Pictures

As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.

It's called The Christmas Shop and General Store in Manteo, NC.

One website says, "It smells, sounds, looks and feels like Christmas year-round at The Christmas Shop, a Roanoke Island tradition since it opened in 1967. The original owner, Edward Greene, sold the shop in 2016, and the new owners – to massive approval by locals and loyal shoppers – have kept the shop much the same as it's always been."

"Inside you’ll find room after room after room of holiday-related ornaments and decorative items plus toys, collectibles, candles, flowers, souvenirs, and lighthouses. But this is much more than a Christmas store! Several rooms are dedicated to Halloween merchandise. As you wander around, you’ll eventually come to rooms featuring a variety of artwork, pottery, prints, paintings, jewelry, and more, much of it by local artists," the website goes on to say.

The shop is open from 9:30 am to 6 pm on Monday through Saturday and closes at 5 pm on Sundays.

The shop's website says, "A family-owned business for over 50 years! It's not just a Christmas Shop... It's an experience! Explore 25,000 square feet full of unique gifts, Christmas ornaments, decor, locally made candy, wine, gourmet foods, jewelry, local art and so much more!"

The address for this Christmas shop is 621 US-64, Manteo, NC 27954.

That's the Christmas shop in North Carolina that is a must-visit.

You can click the following link to go to the Christmas shop's website: https://www.outerbankschristmas.com

