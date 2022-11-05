Columbus, OH

This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wj3R7_0izv0ybq00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!

In the great state of Ohio, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Grandview Mercantile & Revue in Columbus, OH.

One website says, "If you're looking for antiques in Columbus, the Grandview Mercantile & Revue is one of the best places you'll find. With over 12,000 square feet of fine quality antique, vintage furniture, and decorative accessories from over 750 consignors, it's the largest antique store in the entire Midwest."

The antique mall's website says, "Grandview Mercantile is an antique and fine home consignment destination with a 22,000 square foot showroom, featuring 20 of central Ohio’s premier antique dealers and over 700 consignors. Here you can find a wide assortment of curated antiques and vintage items, plus fine home furnishings."

The antique mall is open from 11 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. It is open from 10 am to 7 pm on Saturdays and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sundays.

"Whether you are just exploring for inspiration, or searching for that special piece you’ve been longing for, look no further. Our unique items are perfect for residents as well as interior designers and real estate professionals aiming to set up an exceptional space," their website goes on to say.

The address for this antique mall is 1489 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What are your favorite antique malls in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://grandviewmercantile.com/about-us/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio# Antique Mall# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
32733 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Cape May, NJ

This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.

Read full story
2 comments
Fayetteville, AR

This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
9 comments
Louisville, KY

This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
58 comments
Manteo, NC

This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
137 comments
Georgia State

This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
106 comments
Caledonia, WI

This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals you can find when you go.

Read full story
5 comments
Lexington, KY

This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
68 comments
Ronks, PA

This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
21 comments
Greenville, SC

This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
109 comments
Kodak, TN

This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.

Read full story
14 comments
Alvin, TX

This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
10 comments
Ohio State

3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
6 comments
Missouri State

5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
10 comments
Wisconsin State

These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
1 comments
Ithaca, NY

5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
7 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
78 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy