This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!

In the great state of Ohio, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Grandview Mercantile & Revue in Columbus, OH.

One website says, "If you're looking for antiques in Columbus, the Grandview Mercantile & Revue is one of the best places you'll find. With over 12,000 square feet of fine quality antique, vintage furniture, and decorative accessories from over 750 consignors, it's the largest antique store in the entire Midwest."

The antique mall's website says, "Grandview Mercantile is an antique and fine home consignment destination with a 22,000 square foot showroom, featuring 20 of central Ohio’s premier antique dealers and over 700 consignors. Here you can find a wide assortment of curated antiques and vintage items, plus fine home furnishings."

The antique mall is open from 11 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. It is open from 10 am to 7 pm on Saturdays and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sundays.

"Whether you are just exploring for inspiration, or searching for that special piece you’ve been longing for, look no further. Our unique items are perfect for residents as well as interior designers and real estate professionals aiming to set up an exceptional space," their website goes on to say.

The address for this antique mall is 1489 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://grandviewmercantile.com/about-us/

