This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals you can find when you go.

In Wisconsin, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the 7 Mile Fair in Caledonia, WI.

One website says, "One of the biggest and most popular flea markets in the state, Wisconsin’s 7 Mile Fair is an unmissable shopping destination for the whole family. With local and visiting vendors, the busy flea market has been running since the early 1960s, and still continues to draw large crowds of shoppers to its stalls each weekend."

"Thanks to the eclectic nature of goods they offer, this Milwaukee flea has become one of the top shopping stops for bargain hunters, swap-meet shoppers, fashionistas, and health-conscious consumers," the website goes on to say.

This flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.

The flea market's website says, "7 Mile Fair, Wisconsin is ‘the’ place to find real bargains. From farm-fresh produce to great gifts, home, garden, hobby items, and even the latest children’s games and electronics. We are a one-stop shop for everything that your family needs all year round."

"Bring family and friends to 7 Mile Fair this weekend. We have ample parking space and it’s free! In addition to wholesale shopping, ethnic and American food courts, the fairgrounds has a huge game room, train rides, pony rides and other attractions that the children will love," their website goes on to say.

The address for this flea market is 2720 W. 7 Mile Road Caledonia, WI 53108.

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.7milefair.com

