This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Kentucky was.

1. Lexington-Fayette, KY. This place was ranked number 34 on the list.

The Business Insider website says, "Lexington, Kentucky, is known as the horse capital of the world, and residents are especially proud of their city's reputation for equestrian. On top of world-famous horse parks and racecourses, the area has more than 1,000 horse farms, not to mention streets named after Triple Crown winners and a bevy of horse statues in parks around the city. But the love of equestrian activities isn't the only thing Lexington offers."

"Younger residents move there for its college-town feel and appreciation for local sports and music. And the area is a haven for fans of the outdoors — the nearby Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls are scenic places for residents to explore their surroundings," the website goes on to say.

Another website says, "Locals know it...Lexington is a vibrant city with Southern charm and hospitality. We honor our heritage of horses, bourbon, and history. Traditional? Maybe. But boring? Never! Dig in!"

That's the place in Kentucky that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#34-lexington-fayette-kentucky-17

