This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in South Carolina was.

1. Greenville, SC. This city was ranked number 44 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "The brown rat, also known as the Norway rat or sewer rat, is the most common species of rat found in buildings in South Carolina. The rodent is typically brown or gray in color, has scaly tails, and weighs up to 1 pound."

Despite being ranked in the top 50 most rat-infested cities in America, Greenville is still a nice place. It also made the list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. So, if you're going to visit Greenville, just be careful of all the rats and you might have a good time!

That's the city in South Carolina that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should think about giving Orkin a call!

