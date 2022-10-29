This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.

There's always something interesting to find and for a great deal too! You'll never know what sort of antique items you can discover when shopping there.

In the great state of Tennessee, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called The Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak, TN.

One website says, "One of the biggest and oldest flea markets in Tennessee, Great Smokies Flea Market – located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains – offers some of the most unique, family-friendly shopping in the entire state."

"Open every Friday to Sunday, year-round, this huge flea sees some 15,000 visitors each weekend. The market is free to browse, and has plenty of free parking available, as well as space for tour buses and RVs," the website goes on to say.

The flea market is open Fridays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

The website also says, "There are over 1000 rotating vendors at Great Smokies, selling a wide range of antiques, collectibles, fresh produce, clothing, tools, sporting goods, and furniture, as well as a liquidation center that offers incredible discounts on brand names."

"Are you tired of endless online shopping or the predictable offerings of the mall? If so, then why not transform your retail experience with a trip out to the most visited Flea Market in Tennessee? Enjoy a memorable day out for all the family; not only are we easy to reach, but we’re also pet friendly and offer free parking to all our visitors. Our booths are located indoors, so come rain or shine you can browse in comfort," the flea market's website says.

Their website also says, "We believe that variety is essential, which is why we have literally hundreds of different retailers on site, selling an enormous selection of items. From clearance stock through to fresh produce from local farms in the area, we welcome a wide range of sellers to our site."

At this flea market, you can expect to find anything from clothing, hardware, furniture, food, designer brands, and much more!

"Not only do our traders alter their selection of merchandise but we are also always signing up fresh enterprises to sell their goods with us. We offer free entertainment, a wide range of refreshments, free Wi-Fi, and the attention of caring, enthusiastic staff that want your visit to be remembered for all the right reasons," their website concludes.

The address for this flea market is 220 W. Dumplin Valley Rd, Kodak, TN 37764.

The address for this flea market is 220 W. Dumplin Valley Rd, Kodak, TN 37764.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: https://greatsmokiesfleamarket.com

