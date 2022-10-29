Alvin, TX

This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wj3R7_0irIeUam00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!

In the great state of Texas, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It is called the Alvin Antique Center and Marketplace in Alvin, TX.

One website says, "This one holds all its American and European antiques in an impressive 50,000 sq. ft. mall with at least 250 knowledgeable staff to help you with your selections."

The antique mall's website says, "For the antique enthusiast, novice, or anyone just looking for a unique gift and shopping experience, the Alvin Antique Center & Marketplace is a great place to visit."

Their website also says, "Alvin Antique Center & Marketplace has a broad range of antiques and unique gifts available at prices you won’t find in the city. Established in 1996 in Alvin, TX, we’ve enjoyed working with antique buyers and sellers from the greater Houston area for many years, and look forward to many more!"

This antique mall is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm.

"Have you heard of “upcycling and repurposing”? Upcycling is taking something used and improving it. Antique and vintage objects are great because they are made with better materials and processes. Repurposing is simple! You take an object and you use it as something completely different. An antique piano becomes a bar and a headboard transforms into a garden gate. The sky is the limit," the website goes on to say.

"Much like all things Texas, we go BIG. We have over 55,000 sq. ft of showroom floor full of antiques from homewares, to furniture and jewelry," their website goes on to say.

The address for this antique mall is 2500 S. Loop 35 Alvin, TX. 77511.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What are your favorite antique malls in Texas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: http://www.alvinantiquecenter.com

# Texas# Antique Mall# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 10

