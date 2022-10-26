These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMhIW_0inErheE00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

The following restaurants offer great food, but also something unique that other restaurants don't offer.

2. Tom's Burned Down Cafe in La Pointe, WI.

This restaurant was burned down in 1992 but still lives on to this day.

"You might pass it by, assuming it’s a junkyard, but that’s part of its charm. Named one of the best beach bars in America more than once, despite not being particularly close to the water, Tom’s is an experience that you’ll be talking about for years to come. You absolutely have to visit this quirky restaurant in Wisconsin," the website says.

1. Georgie Porgie's Treefort Restaurant in Oak Creek, WI.

This treehouse-themed restaurant offers good food and fun for the whole family.

Their bio on Google says, "Lively local chain outpost with a treehouse look specializing in burgers & frozen custard sundaes."

"At Georgie Porgie’s, the burgers are made-to-order. The Wisconsin custard is made fresh daily. The hand-rolled mozzarella sticks have been featured in the media multiple times because they are that good. And the people serving you are some of the friendliest you’ll ever meet," their website says.

Those are two unique restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to these restaurants? What did you think? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Only In Your State website: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/wisconsin/unusual-restaurants-wi/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# Wisconsin# Food# Restaurants# 2022# Lifestyle

