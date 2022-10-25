5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Photo found from Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

5. Woodstock, NY. This charming small town has a population of roughly 6,000 people.

The Planet Ware website says, "Woodstock has become a haven for music lovers. This cute town boasts just over 6,000 people and lies within the beautiful Catskill Park in Ulster County."

"Among its many attractions and unique things to do, you'll find tie-dye and music galore on Tinker Street, which is lined with unique shops selling everything from vintage postcards to hippie-wear to jewelry. It's easy to forget you're living in the 2020s while walking down this nostalgic strip," the website goes on to say.

4. Ithaca, NY.

"You never know what you'll discover with all the things to do in Ithaca. It could be something fleeting, like a rainbow in the mist of one of the many Ithaca waterfalls, or something powerful, like insight from an acclaimed speaker on campus at Cornell University. Whatever you choose, your visit will be memorable," the town's website says.

Their website goes on to say, "From waterfalls to wine tours, outdoor recreation to luxury spa getaways, farm-to-table restaurants or museum-hopping, there is so much to do and see in Ithaca."

3. Greenport, NY. This small town has a population of around 2,000 people.

Their website says, "Located on the northern fork of Long Island, Greenport proves that you don’t have to go very far to get away."

"Greenport possesses the perfect mixture of historical allure, eclectic shops, and delicious food choices ranging from more upscale to very economical, all thrown together in a friendly, little, seaside, walk around town," their website goes on to say.

2. Skaneateles, NY. The population in this lake town is about 7,000 people.

"A clear blue lake alongside a vibrant downtown filled with unique shops and restaurants combine for a one-of-a-kind, relaxing experience," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Pronounced as either "skinny-atlas" or "skanny-atlas," it's hard to find fault with this pristine town, which offers guests a variety of fun things to do."

1. Saratoga Springs, NY.

Their website says, "The action never stops in Saratoga Springs! Attractions, activities, and great entertainment abound at this popular year-round destination. Find a variety of things to do for every taste, age, and budget."

"Known for the Saratoga Race Course, horses, mineral springs, and great restaurants and shopping, this exciting historical and cultural center is located minutes from Albany and is a short drive from most Northeast locations," another website says.

Those are five charming small towns in New York that are considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these towns before? What are your favorite towns in New York? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/new-york/best-small-towns-in-new-york-us-ny-70.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!