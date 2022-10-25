Ithaca, NY

5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3UHk_0ilo5mMq00
Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

5. Woodstock, NY. This charming small town has a population of roughly 6,000 people.

The Planet Ware website says, "Woodstock has become a haven for music lovers. This cute town boasts just over 6,000 people and lies within the beautiful Catskill Park in Ulster County."

"Among its many attractions and unique things to do, you'll find tie-dye and music galore on Tinker Street, which is lined with unique shops selling everything from vintage postcards to hippie-wear to jewelry. It's easy to forget you're living in the 2020s while walking down this nostalgic strip," the website goes on to say.

4. Ithaca, NY.

"You never know what you'll discover with all the things to do in Ithaca. It could be something fleeting, like a rainbow in the mist of one of the many Ithaca waterfalls, or something powerful, like insight from an acclaimed speaker on campus at Cornell University. Whatever you choose, your visit will be memorable," the town's website says.

Their website goes on to say, "From waterfalls to wine tours, outdoor recreation to luxury spa getaways, farm-to-table restaurants or museum-hopping, there is so much to do and see in Ithaca."

3. Greenport, NY. This small town has a population of around 2,000 people.

Their website says, "Located on the northern fork of Long Island, Greenport proves that you don’t have to go very far to get away."

"Greenport possesses the perfect mixture of historical allure, eclectic shops, and delicious food choices ranging from more upscale to very economical, all thrown together in a friendly, little, seaside, walk around town," their website goes on to say.

2. Skaneateles, NY. The population in this lake town is about 7,000 people.

"A clear blue lake alongside a vibrant downtown filled with unique shops and restaurants combine for a one-of-a-kind, relaxing experience," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Pronounced as either "skinny-atlas" or "skanny-atlas," it's hard to find fault with this pristine town, which offers guests a variety of fun things to do."

1. Saratoga Springs, NY.

Their website says, "The action never stops in Saratoga Springs! Attractions, activities, and great entertainment abound at this popular year-round destination. Find a variety of things to do for every taste, age, and budget."

"Known for the Saratoga Race Course, horses, mineral springs, and great restaurants and shopping, this exciting historical and cultural center is located minutes from Albany and is a short drive from most Northeast locations," another website says.

Those are five charming small towns in New York that are considered a must-visit.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these towns before? What are your favorite towns in New York? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/new-york/best-small-towns-in-new-york-us-ny-70.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York# Places To Live# United States# 2022# Lifestyle

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
30380 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Greenville, SC

This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
51 comments
Kodak, TN

This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.

Read full story
12 comments
Alvin, TX

This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
6 comments
Missouri State

5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
9 comments
Wisconsin State

These 2 Unique Restaurants in Wisconsin Are a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
73 comments
Cedarburg, WI

This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.

Read full story
35 comments
Naples, FL

This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

Read full story
20 comments
Schertz, TX

This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.

Read full story
88 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
37 comments
Baltimore, MD

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.

Read full story
60 comments
Missouri State

2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
72 comments
Homer, GA

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Texas, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
120 comments
Raleigh, NC

This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.

Read full story
22 comments
Virginia State

2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
99 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
103 comments
Waukesha, WI

This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy