Cedarburg, WI

This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State

Joe Mertens

If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.

The Crazy Tourist website made a list of the top 15 places to visit in Wisconsin. Here's what the top place was.

The town is called Cedarburg and it's not too far away from Milwaukee, WI.

The website says, "You can wander the quaint streets of Cedarburg and see buildings still standing from the 1800s. There are many galleries and studios to visit, as well as the Covered Bridge, the oldest historic covered bridge still functional in Wisconsin."

The website goes on to say, "Visit in the summer to enjoy their concerts or at Christmastime to appreciate the picturesque historic buildings. Whether you’re wine tasting or shopping, you’ll always have something to do!"

The town has a population of around 11,500 people.

"Ranked as a favorite small-town getaway by visitors, Cedarburg’s natural beauty and historic architecture provides the perfect setting for a day exploring specialty stores and art galleries, cozy restaurants, and historic inns. Tour a quaint winery or mark your calendar for one of their fun festivals," another website says.

The town's website says, "If you’re like many of us, the moment you set foot in Cedarburg you were taken in by the inherent charm and unspoiled beauty of this quaint town."

"We welcome you to revel in the nostalgic appeal of our historic inns, museums, restaurants, and specialty shops; to stroll the walkways that weave through our parks and along Cedar Creek; and to enjoy the old cream city brick and limestone buildings that tell the story of our past and hold the secrets of our future. Cedarburg has grown lovelier and more treasured over time," the website goes on to say.

That's the town in Wisconsin that has been ranked as one of the best places to visit in the entire state.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to The Crazy Tourist website: https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-best-small-towns-visit-wisconsin/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

