This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit

Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

In the great state of Florida, there are a ton of amazing thrift stores, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The thrift store is called Bargain Box Thrift Store in Naples, FL.

One website says, "In business and helping local families for over 40 years, this thrift store’s community efforts go much further than providing others with good bargains. The profits go straight to helping others in Collier County, which makes shopping here as life-changing for you as it is for the community. New items hit the sales floor daily, which means every visit is a chance to discover new treasures."

"The Bargain Box is the oldest church mission thrift store in Naples, Florida. The 40+-year-old thrift store is run by volunteers, most of whom are members of Naples United Church of Christ. The thrift store sells gently-loved, quality donated merchandise to the community at bargain prices," the thrift store's website says.

The thrift store is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm.

Their website goes on to say, "Since 1975, this volunteer-run community thrift store has filled a gap for residents seeking value in quality used merchandise. The store is open year-round, and receives over 600 pounds of donated merchandise a day!"

Items you can find at this thrift store include Men's & Women's clothing, furniture, houseware, jewelry, and much more!

The address for this thrift store is 3906 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://bargainboxnaples.com

