This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of Maryland, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Patapsco Flea Market in Baltimore, MD.

One website says, "Running for more than 20 years, Baltimore’s Patapsco Flea Market is one of the largest and most popular fleas on the east coast. Open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am, the busy flea market is home to a huge number of varied vendors, with discounted name brand items, handmade crafts, fresh produce, and much more."

"If you’re looking for everyday items, like household cleaning products, gardening supplies, and electrical items, you’ll be amazed at how much money you can save at Patapsco’s. The market also hosts a delicious international food court, with vendors selling grub from Latin America, the Mediterranean, and Asia," the website goes on to say.

This flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The flea market's website says, "Boasting approximately 230,000 square feet of shopping space, the market features both indoor and outdoor shopping areas. The indoor area is open to the public year-round. The outdoor area is open from spring to mid-winter, but may occasionally close due to inclement weather."

This flea market sells everything from toys, video games, hand-crafted jewelry, home decor, clothing, food & grocery items, and much more!

"The Patapsco Flea Market opened more than 20 years ago and is one of the largest markets of its kind on the east coast. Located just minutes from the Inner Harbor at 1400 W. Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore, the market offers a unique, fun-filled shopping experience for everyone," their website also says.

The address for this flea market is 1400 W. Patapsco Avenue Baltimore, MD 21230.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: https://www.patapscomarket.com

