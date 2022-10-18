2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the two in Missouri were.

2. St. Louis, MO. This city was ranked number 30 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "When St. Louis began using metal and plastic containers for garbage collection (instead of just bags) in the 1970s, rodent infestations decreased drastically in the city. Still, as a river town — and one with lots of restaurants — rats continue to make their presence felt there."

1. Kansas City, MO. This city finished at number 25 on the Orkin's list.

"The rats in this Missouri metropolis aren't just numerous — they're also huge," the CBS News website says.

"The window from my kitchen looks down onto my yard, and you can see them. I thought they were rabbits at first because they're so big, but you can see them just walking around in your yard," a Kansas City resident says on the website.

Those are the two cities in Missouri that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should think about giving Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised these two cities made the list? Do they deserve to be on the list? What do you think Missouri can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

