This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.

In the state of Georgia, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It is called David & Katie's Amish Store in Homer, GA.

Their website says, "David & Katie’s Amish Store is a locally owned and operated store located in Homer, Georgia. Owner, Bo Garrison, established David & Katie’s Amish Store in 2005 to provide the community with quality meats, cheeses, unique grocery items, and Amish-made toys/furniture."

"David & Katie’s Amish Store provides a simple yet unique atmosphere that mimics Amish grocery stores. Shop our store to take advantage of our bulk purchase pricing in small, convenient quantities," their website goes on to say.

The store is open from 10 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. It is not open on Sundays.

Their website also says, "As a small town business, we strive to provide personal customer service to all our customers. We want to treat our customers like family. It is also our goal to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the year."

The address for this farmers' market is ​969 Historic Homer Highway Homer, Georgia 30547.

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://davidandkaties.weebly.com

